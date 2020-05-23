LINCOLN — Sharon Jane Luther Hugelman, 82, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Lincoln.
A private family memorial service will be at a later date, with burial to be made in the family plot of Kearney Cemetery.
Sharon passed following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Sharon, formerly of Kearney, Neb., and later Denver, was born at her parents’ home on March 20, 1938, in Scottsbluff, to Charles Henry Luther and Alyma Geraldine Farley Luther. She was the only girl and youngest of three children.
She attended school in Kearney, and after having a family, pursued a nursing degree in the LPN program at Central Nebraska Technical College. She finished top tier in her state boards, and worked several years at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney before relocating to Denver.
Sharon’s vocational life was accomplished, and she worked in skilled nursing for many years in Denver at the Valley View Medical Center, and later in private practice in the disciplines of pediatric medicine, family practice and cardiology. And although she loved her work and provided care for many during the years, her heart was always home.
Sharon could most often be found in her garden or her kitchen, as she canned the produce she grew and baked pies from the fruit trees that graced her yard. She was a self-taught seamstress, and was domestically gifted — a consummate homemaker, which she passed down to her progeny.
Sharon loved dancing, and traveled to Europe, Mexico, Hawaii and several Caribbean islands. She was a voracious reader, followed politics closely, and enjoyed tending her flowers, especially her favorite — the Colorado Columbine. After returning to her native state in 1996, she spoke often of her beloved Colorado, the experiences she had there, and the friends she made. She always considered Denver her home.
Left to grieve her passing is her husband, Les; her sons, Rick and David; her daughter, Mona; six grandchildren, Shane, Michelle, Emilie, Patrick, Jerod and Natalie; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Breanna, Ruby, Lauren, Ben, Wil, Max and Ellie; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Reunited with her in Glory are her parents; her son, Dan; and her brothers, Boyd and Roger.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Nebraska Chapter.