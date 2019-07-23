KEARNEY — Sharon Kay Peterson, 80, of Kearney died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams, associate pastor, officiating. Inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
She died after a lengthy battle of cancer.
Sharon (Sherri) was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney on Nov. 11, 1938, to Alice (McConnell) and Harlan Hoback of Overton. She was baptized, confirmed and married in the Overton Methodist Church.
Sharon attended Overton Public School and graduated in 1956. Following graduation, she attended Kearney State College and received her teaching degree.
Sharon married Larry D. Peterson from Axtell on Dec. 21, 1958, in Overton.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church for 50-plus years, a docent for Museum of Nebraska Art, a sister of P.E.O., Chapter AS, an active member of Faith United Methodist Bible study, served as a docent for the George W. Frank House, member of University of Nebraska at Kearney Faculty Wives reading group and belonged to (Kappa Alpha Phi) Alpha Phi sorority.
Sharon was known for her caring demeanor and kind spirit. She enjoyed writing poetry, spending time with her dogs, sudoku puzzles, word searches, adult coloring books, growing herbs and flowers, decorating her home, and enjoyed their screened-in porch. She enjoyed staying current with all five of her grandchildren’s lives and felt very blessed.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry D. Peterson of Kearney; daughters, Penny Larsen and her husband, Ted, of Kearney and Jane Tiff and her husband, Dennis, of Fort Worth, Texas; and grandchildren, Grace Matheny and her husband, Chris, of Kearney, Megan Mack and her husband, Keith, of Fort Worth, Jordan Tiff of Pearland, Texas, Sarah Larsen of Omaha and Seth Larsen of Lincoln.
Additional family members are brother-in-law, Gordon Peterson and wife Marti of Griffin, Ga.; sister-in-law, Sharon Robbins and husband Jim of Westminster, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepdad, one brother and one sister.
Memorials are suggested to the Museum of Nebraska Art and the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
A message of condolence, tribute or memory can be left at www.osrfh.com.