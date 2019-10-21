HOLDREGE — Shirley Marie Boehmer, 85, of Funk died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Fridhem Lutheran Church in Funk with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating. Burial will be at Fridhem Cemetery at Funk.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. today at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present 6-7:30 p.m.
She was born July 25, 1934, on the family farm in Richardson County near Dawson to John and E. Marie (Utermohlen) Clark.
In 1950, she married Ross Kerl. They divorced.
On Oct. 27, 1961, she married Henry L. Boehmer in Phillipsburg, Kan. He died Aug. 23, 2003
Special friend Gerald Reed died June 13, 2014.
Survivors include her children, Lesa (Boehmer) Johnson of Lincoln, Marcia Hunzeker of Houston, Joyce Kubicek of Lincoln, Terry Kerl of Pawnee City and Beth Magnuson of Spencer, Iowa; brother, Reed Clark of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.