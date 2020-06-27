BROKEN BOW — Shirley Belle (Archer) Golden, 88, of Broken Bow died Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Brookestone View Care Home in Broken Bow.
Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating for family and close friends.
Burial will be in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers will follow all CDC guidelines and the state of Nebraska
She was born Aug. 13, 1931, in the Ryno District southwest of Broken Bow to Jay and Pearl (Bush) Archer.
She married Robert “Bob” Golden on Nov. 29, 1951. He preceeded her in death.
Survivors include her children Mike Golden of Burlington, Colo.; Lora Ruzicka of Grand Island; Kara Hoover of Wray, Colo.; and Neal Golden of Overton; 22 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.