KEARNEY — Shirley E. Graper, 91, of Wood River died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home Chapel in Kearney with the Rev. Michael Koenig officiating. Inurnment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
——
Shirley was born on Jan. 18, 1928, at Wood River to Harry and Julia (Mills) Visser. She grew up in Wood River, graduating from Wood River High School in 1945.
She was united in marriage to Donald Graper on June 1, 1946, in Wood River. Over the span of the 73 years, the two were blessed with each other and they raised three children and lived in Gibbon and Wood River.
Shirley held many different jobs including working at the grocery store, but the one she enjoyed the most was being a paraprofessional for the Wood River School District.
She loved to bake and do crafts. She was involved in teaching catechism classes and even lead the choir for a time at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald Graper; son, Larry Graper; daughters, Deanna (Marvin) Serr of Kearney and Donna Myers of Grand Island; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepfather and her half-sister.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.