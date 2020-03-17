HASTINGS — Shirley J. Gronewold, 85, of Hastings died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with the Rev. Joe Remmers officiating. Burial is 2 p.m. Thursday at Juniata Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday with the family present 6-8 p.m. at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Hastings.
——
Shirley was born June 24, 1934, at Hastings to Clifford K. and Mildred E. (Roberts) Graham. She graduated from Juniata High School in 1951.
Shirley married Glendale T. Gronewold on July 12, 1953, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2005.
Shirley owned and operated Juniata Cafe & Tavern for several years and was also a homemaker. She was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Harness Hustlers Horse Club and Leroy Cheerful Workers Extension Club.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Gronewold of Elm Creek, Randy Gronewold of Hastings, Nancy (Scott) Smith of Wray, Colo., and Julie Bostock of Hastings; grandchildren, Will Gonewold of Lincoln, Carly Bostock of Lincoln and Michelle (Erik) Lucero of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brothers, Gerald “Sonny” (Colleen) Graham of Aurora, Colo., Pete (Helen) Graham of Juniata and Larry (Sandy) Graham of Prosser; sisters-in-law, Willa Rundle of Hastings, Linda Graham of Hastings and Judy Graham of Hastings; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glendale T. Gronewold; son, Rodney Gronewold; brothers, Bernard, Billy and Jimmy Graham; and sisters, Dolores Konen, Naomi Hesselgesser, Alice Hansen and Janet Brommer.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Visit www.lbvfh.com to share condolences online.