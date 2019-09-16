COZAD — Shirley Nadene (Boisen) Harkness, 99, of Cozad died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Meadowlark Pointe in Cozad.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Cozad United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will be at Cozad Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad with the family present 5-7 p.m.
——
She was born on Jan. 25, 1920, in Kearney County to Holger and Fern (Mueller) Boisen.
Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Leo; son, Alan; her parents, and brother, Warren Boisen.
She is survived by her daughter, Gwen (Lowell) Spiess of Port Huron, Mich.; grandchildren, Scott Harkness of Boise, Idaho, and Bridget Harkness of London; and great-grandson, Gabriel Harkness of Boise.
Memorial donations are suggested to Cozad United Way Foundation or Cozad First United Methodist Church.