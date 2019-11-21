KEARNEY — Shirley Jean Mattox, 83, of Broken Bow died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Govier Bros. Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Mary Jane Gockley officiating.
Visitation will be until 8 p.m. today at the funeral home with the family present 6-8 p.m.
She was born July 26, 1936, in Berwyn to Leo and Wauneta (Jones) Niedt.
Her husband, Cecil, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Cheri Minchow of South Bend, Brad Mattox of Kearney, Rodney Mattox of Rogers, Ark., Janell Porter of Paola, Kan., and Carey Mattox of Broken Bow; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.