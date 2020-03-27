ORD — Shirley K. Teichmeier, 71, of North Loup died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Valley County Health System in Ord.
Private family funeral service is Monday at Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Higgins Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Shirley was born March 1, 1949, to Jens and Patricia (Johnson) Jensen in Ord.
On Aug. 19, 1972 she married Fred “David” Teichmeier in Loup City. He preceeded her in death.
Survivors include her sons; Kendall Teichmeier of Broken Bow, Allen Teichmeier of Kearney and Eric Teichmeier of Sargent; daughter, Kathy Teichmeier of Norton, Kan.; sister, Sherry Torres or Arizona; brothers, Randy of Marquette, Larry of North Loup, Shane of North Loup and Chris of Kansas; 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.