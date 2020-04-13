BEAVER CITY — Dwight D. “Sonny” Rhoades, 87, of Orleans, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Beaver City Manor in Beaver City.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Orleans Cemetery in Orleans with the Rev. Lana Dake officiating.
The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.
Sonny was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Cawker City, Kan. to Daniel “Guy” and Hilda (Hunter) Rhoades.
He married Helen (Beck) Rhoades on March 18, 1958.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Rhoades; his three children, Teresa Weak, Daniel Rhoades and Dennis Rhoades, all of Orleans; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.