KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sonya Marie Vandell, 48, of Overland Park, formerly of Holdrege, Neb., died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Fridhem Lutheran Church in Funk, Neb., with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating.
Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege following services, with the Rev. Darrel Wissmann officiating.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 6-7:30 p.m., at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
She was born May 1, 1971, at Kearney, Neb., to Verne William “Bill” and Kathryn Marie “Kathy” (Yelken) Vandell.
——
She was baptized and confirmed at Fridhem Lutheran Church in Funk, where she remained a member her entire life.
Sonya received her education from Wilcox Public School in Wilcox, Neb., where she graduated from Wilcox High School with the class of 1989. During her high school years, she enjoyed band and chorus.
Sonya then pursued higher education at the Spencer School of Business in Grand Island, Neb., where she received her associate degree in accounting.
Following her education, she was employed by Eakes Office Supply in Holdrege, until moving to Lincoln, Neb., in 1992, where she advanced to the position of assistant manager at Catherine’s.
In 2005, Sonya relocated to the Kansas City area, where she served as the business office manager for Primerica, a financial services company in Overland Park.
Sonya always had a special place in her heart for children and loved to babysit when she was younger. She was an avid Kansas City Royals baseball and Husker football fan. Throughout the years, Sonya also loved and cared for many cats and dogs.
Sonya loved to do crafts, including special Christmas Angels she made and gifted to her family and friends. She also loved to travel. Two of her favorite places to visit were the Black Hills of South Dakota and South Padre Island, Texas.
Not having any children of her own, her nieces and nephews were the joy and light of her life. She was an amazing, thoughtful and caring person. Her laughter at family functions or while hanging out with her friends will always be remembered.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Sonya was preceded in death by her aunt and uncle, Alice Ann and Jack Taylor, and cousin John Taylor.
She leaves to celebrate her life her two sisters, Beth Schneider and her husband, Brad, of Holdrege and Debbie Ohnoutka and her husband, Jeff, of Columbus, Neb.; seven nieces and nephews, Heidi Meysenburg and her husband, Mark, Katie Olsen and her husband, Tate, Brady Schneider and his special friend, Erin Porter, and Ryan, Kristen, Megan and Lindsay Ohnoutka; her uncle and aunt, Bob and Phyllis Vandell of Funk; cousins; other relatives; and friends.
Sonya is also survived by her beloved pets Tucker and Zoey.
A memorial has been established in Sonya’s honor and kindly suggested to the family for a later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.