BROKEN BOW — Spencer Neely, 45, of Broken Bow died Friday, March 6, 2020.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Broken Bow.
Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Indianola Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Jacob Spencer Neely was born on Oct. 28, 1974, to William and Lynda (Hall) Neely at Cambridge.
On Aug. 16, 1997, he married Lisa M. Dolan in Indianola.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa of Broken Bow; children, Alexis of Indianola, and Madison, Tyson, and Olivia, all of Broken Bow; parents, Bill and Lynda Neely of Trenton; and sister, Lensey Griebel of Imperial.