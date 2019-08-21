LINCOLN — Stacey Lynn Roe, 47, of Lincoln, formerly of Gothenburg, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Lincoln.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with the Rev. Jose Chavez officiating.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with local arrangements.
She was born Dec. 8, 1971, in Lexington to Tony Roe and Linda Walker.
Survivors include her daughters, Marissa Roe, Makayla Griffis, Mariah Craig, Bria Pickner, Sarina Roe, Kierrah Roe and Alyscia Jensen; mother, Linda Walker; brothers, Gerry Roe and Ryan Roe; grandmother, Twila Smith; and 10 grandchildren.