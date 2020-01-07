BUFFALO, Minn. — Stanley Eugene Johnson, 75, of Buffalo died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Buffalo.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1944, in Deshler, Neb., to Harold B. and Gladys I. (Stanley) Johnson. Stanley grew up in Davenport, Neb., and attended the Methodist Church as a child with his parents. He attended high school there, graduating with the class of 1962.
After high school, he furthered his education and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Peru State and then received a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
On March 18, 1967, he married Virginia Elifritz in Edgar, Neb. The two had initially met on a blind date set up by their friends.
He then taught history and business in Dannebrog, Neb. It was his first teaching job out of college. The 1967-68 school year, he taught history and coached golf at Centennial School in Centura, Neb., eventually moving to Litchfield, Neb., during the 1968-69 school year when he became the principal, taught history, coached the girls basketball team and drove a bus route.
A new principal position led him to Orleans, Neb., in 1970 where he was a history/business teacher, assistant football coach and had a bus route.
Stanley was a member of the Orleans Lions Club, and was a Mason and Shriner. He volunteered as an EMT on the Orleans Fire and Rescue.
He was a member of the Orleans Presbyterian Church and served as superintendent of Sunday school, taught adult Sunday school class, was an elder on the session and preached on occasion. Stanley worked for 10 years in education. In the summers he would haul silage for a local farmer or for the mill. In the evenings, for fun, he enjoyed hauling with his friends the most.
He founded CB Trucking for a few months before working for Kugler Oil Co. for 18 years. He still drove the school bus for the local district.
He later started his own business, Financial Management Services, in 1989.
Eventually he and his family made their residence in Buffalo, where he initially worked for Suburban Propane for three years. He then worked in accounts receivable for 12 years with AccountTemps agency. He retired in 2008.
Stanley was a member of the Buffalo Presbyterian Church during which he served as elder on the session for a brief time and taught adult Sunday school class.
He and his son bowled with the BPC men’s league on Wednesday nights for some time. He was on the Fingerhut bowling team with his wife for a few years and enjoyed it.
Stanley preached a few times at Park View Care Center. He enjoyed sharing a message when he could. Stanley loved staying connected with former students on Facebook. He wrote novels in his free time and wrote many editorials for newspapers.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his favorite teams in the later years. He went to a few Twins games and went to one Timberwolves game. In the fall every Saturday he would watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team play. The analysis after the game was shared with both his son and son-in-law over the phone.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia; daughter, Wendy and husband Adam Fie; son, William “Bill” Johnson and his significant other, Missy Crandell; grandchildren, Kylee, Michaela and Adam Jr. Fie, and Jacob and Parker Johnson; brother, Harold and wife Kathryne Johnson; sister-in-law, Doris and husband Norman Lux; niece, Crystal and husband Ryan McGinnis; nephew, Gary Lux; great-nieces, Cora and Trinity McGinnis; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
