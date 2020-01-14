KEARNEY — Stephen Davis, 72, of Kearney died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Stephen "Steve" V. Davis was born in Newton, Kan., on Oct. 28, 1947.
He attended Peabody High School, where he met the love of his life, Patricia I. Coons. They later married on Aug. 27, 1967.
After they attended Kansas State University together, Steve and Pat taught at Marion High School for five years, where he began as a history teacher.
They moved to Kearney in the summer of 1975, where Steve dedicated 31 years of his life by serving the Kearney Public School system, initially as a history teacher and librarian, then later as the director of library services.
On Jan. 10, 1985, Steve and Pat proudly welcomed home a baby boy named Matthew.
Steve served as president of the State Library Association and the Nebraska Education Association, where he was primarily responsible for convincing the public libraries and school libraries to join together and work to better promote education and research for communities.
He was a member of many different clubs and groups in the community.One he particularly enjoyed was the Kiwanis Club. Though he was quietly accomplished in so many ways, Steve always said his greatest achievement was raising his son to be a wonderful man, and seeing his two grandchildren become loving human beings.
Steve passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, but he remains living through his older brothers, Richard and Robert Davis; his devoted wife, Pat; his son, Matt; and his grandchildren; along with the many lives he touched along his own life journey.
