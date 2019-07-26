KEARNEY — Steven C. Simeon, 70, of Kearney died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. Chris Hazzard officiating. Inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 52 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Honors Team.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.