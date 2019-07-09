MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Stuart Lee Swanson, 65, of Rome, formerly of Holdrege, Neb., died Thursday, July 4, 2019, as a result of injuries from a motorcycle accident at Mount Pleasant.
Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. July 20 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. Private family inurnment will be later at Prairie Home Cemetery near Holdrege.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial has been establish in Stuart’s honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.