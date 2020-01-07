KEARNEY — Susan Ann (Crouse) Kleen, 67, of Bloomington died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin. Family inurnment will be at a later date in Mount Olive Cemetery.
——
Susan was born at the Franklin County Hospital on Aug. 28, 1952, to George and Marie (Bear) Crouse.
She married Gaylord Kleen on Aug. 1, 1970. He died in August 2019.
Susan worked full time at the Franklin Nursing Home for over 20 years in the kitchen, laundry and housekeeping departments.
Survivors include her daughter, Angie and husband Kevin Roby of Bennet; sons, Jeffrey and partner Brenda of Bloomington and Jason and wife Jamie of Kearney; sister, Myrtle Worley of Campbell; brothers, Harold Crouse of Raymond, Delbert and wife Susanne Crouse of Lincoln, and Raymond and wife Deb Crouse of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Carolyn Henderson of Minden; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Last but not least her beloved cat, Willy.