SAN ANTONIO — Susanne Rae Frerichs, 48, of Frijolillo, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Friday, June 14, 2019, in San Antonio.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. July 12 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Kearney.
——
She was born May 31, 1971, in Kearney to James R. and Miriam "Mimi" Frerichs of Kearney.
She married Abraham Hernandez on July 16, 2011, in Frijolillo.
She graduated from Kearney High School in 1989, from Hastings College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1994 and from Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, Calif., with a Master of Arts degree in missions. She was a Presbyterian missionary in Mexico for 25 years.
She is survived by her husband, Abram; her parents of Kearney; brother, William (Anne Marie) Frerichs of Lincoln; nephew, Griffin and niece, Vivienne of Lincoln; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; niece, Phoebe Frerichs; and nephew, Henry Frerichs.