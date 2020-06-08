KEARNEY — Talon J. Trampe, 15, of Amherst, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with the Rev. Quintin Cundiff officiating and burial at Stanley Cemetery near Amherst.
The church will have seating for the family. Overflow seating for friends will be at the Amherst High School gym, where the service will be livestreamed via https://www.facebook.com/trinitylutheranamherst/.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. We will follow the health department’s restriction of 25 people in attendance at a time for the visitation.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Amherst Fire Department or to the family for an education fund for his brother Thatcher.
Cards may be mailed directly to the family or to Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Service in care of the family of Talon Trampe at 2421 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.