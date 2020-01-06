KEARNEY — Tamara “Tami” J. (Wilcox) Klein, 61, of rural Broken Bow died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Gates Community Center in Gates with the Rev. Marty Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Gates Cemetery.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Tami was born Jan. 15, 1958, in Lincoln to Arlan and Joyce (Austin) Wilcox.
Tami married Ron Klein on Sept. 18, 1976.
Survivors include her husband Ron of Broken Bow; sons, Jacob of Lincoln, Jared of Argyle, Texas, and Jami of Spalding; her parents, Bill and Joyce (Wilcox) Greenough of Norfolk; siblings, Marlea Wilcox of Norfolk, Kevin Wilcox of Denver, Faron Greenough of Kearney, Anita Clyde of Norfolk, Mary Kringle of Hickman, Bill Greenough of Norfolk, Jed Greenough of Dannebrog; and four grandchildren.