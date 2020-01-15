HOLDREGE — Tanner William Medich, 22, of Holdrege, formerly of Arnold and Grand Island, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Baptist Church in Arnold with the Rev. Irv Jennings officiating.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at the Arnold Funeral Home.
Tanner was born Oct. 21, 1997, at Seward to William David and Brandee (Schulz) Medich.
Survivors include his mother, Brandee Schulz of Grand Island; his father, Bill and wife Michelle Medich of Arnold; his sisters, Madison Medich of Kearney and Haylee Medich of North Platte; stepbrother, Lance Parson of Oregon; stepsister, Paige Ruesewald of Eglin, S.C.; and grandparents, George and Rose Medich of North Platte, Brian and Vicki Blackwell of Goehner, and Mike and Sonja Schulz of Mound, Minn.