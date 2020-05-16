RAVENNA — Ted Meredith Mills, 87, of Ravenna died Thursday, May 14, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Ravenna.
Memorial services are pending at this time due to the COVID-19.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
He was born June 12, 1932, to Frank and Bertha Mills.
On Aug. 10, 1958, he married Elaine Mesloh.
Survivors include wife, Elaine of Broken Bow; sons, Jerry Mills of Cocoa, Fla., Stanley Mills of Libby, Mont., and Bradley Mills of Lincoln; brothers, Wayne Mills of Broken Bow and Paul Mills of Broken Bow; sister, Sylvia Happold of Grand Island; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.