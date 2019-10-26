KEARNEY — Teresa M. Dorothy, 57, of Pleasanton died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Countryside Christian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Jeff Nielsen officiating. Burial of ashes will be at St. Joseph Cemetery near Ravenna.
There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa was born Feb. 6, 1962, in Kearney to Joseph and Frances (Bentlage) Muegerl. She grew up in Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1980, then attended Kearney State College.
On May 22, 1982, she married Rod R. Dorothy in Las Vegas. She and her husband farmed south of Pleasanton.
Teresa was a caregiver and did private caregiving in the area. She also did volunteer work for AseraCare Hospice. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She was a member of Countryside Christian Church in Kearney.
Surviving relatives include her husband of Pleasanton; daughters, Stephanie Earl and husband Nathan of Wood River, Samantha Halstead and husband Anthony of Pleasanton, April Dorothy and fiancé Austin Nielsen of Loup City, and Kira Dorothy of Pleasanton; son, Jon Dorothy and significant other Sara Yager of Pleasanton; seven grandchildren, Chloe, Landon, Mykell, Hayden, Addison, Abegail and Lennix; brothers, Gerard Muegrl and wife Sue of Churubusco, Ind., and Paul Muegrl and fiancée Terri Koharchik of Ravenna; and sister, Joan Kapustka and husband Bob of Boelus. She enjoyed a special bond with her nephew, Patrick Bruning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Alex in 1998; brothers, Joey, Don and Patrick; sister, Mary; and infant brother and sister, Anthony and Kathleen.
Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish Foundation or to Rainbow House.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.