KEARNEY — Teresa M. Dorothy, 57, of Pleasanton died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Countryside Christian Church in Kearney with the Rev. Jeff Nielsen officiating. Burial of ashes will be at St. Joseph Cemetery near Ravenna.
There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish Foundation or to Rainbow House.
