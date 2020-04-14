LINCOLN — Teresa Lynn Rasmussen Lemon, 45, of Lincoln died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Lincoln.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Private family burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Pleasanton.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be sent to the Child Advocacy Center, www.smallvoices.org.
