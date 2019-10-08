TAYLOR — Terry Duane Poe, 62, of Taylor died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Salvation Army Chapel in Kearney with Affirmation Assembly Rabbi Mark Chism officiating. Inurnment will be later.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Jan. 26, 1957, in Larned, Kan., to Robert A. and Mildred (McMillin) Poe.
His first wife, Lona Larson Poe, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Adele; children, Kathleen Nixon and Angela Mullins, both of Cheney, Kan., Jarita Poe of Burwell, Leah Baker of Ramsey, Ill., and Tyler Poe of Taylor; sisters, Roberta Thompson of Wichita, Kan., and Linda Poe of Garden Plains, Kan.; and eight grandchildren.