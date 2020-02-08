ALABAMA — Terry Michael Wendell, 73, of Birmingham, Ala., formerly of Wilcox and Grant, Neb., died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the First Congregational Church in Grant. Light lunch to follow. All are welcome and bring your “Terry” stories and photos.
Terry was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Holdrege to Roger and Maxine Wendell, the second of five children. The entire family worked the family’s homestead grain and livestock farm in the Wilcox area where he attended and graduated from Wilcox High School in 1965. He participated in most school activities as well as FFA and 4-H.
After his first year at Trinity College in Illinois, Terry went into the U.S. Army officer training at Fort Sill, Okla., commissioned in October of 1967. He graduated from the U.S. Army Rotary Wing Aviator School Element, Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., in January of 1969. This was the beginning of a lifelong love of flying aircraft.
In June of 1969, he was deployed to Vietnam to fly helicopters and manage ground crew maintenance. It was a very long difficult year, as he was shot down and had to fight for survival. He lost many friends in the jungle while there.
In June of 1970, he was back in Fort Rucker, Ala., and honorably discharged in April 1972. He attended and graduated from Alabama Institute of Aviation Technology in Ozark along with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., graduating in December 1973. He worked for Augusta Helicopters Charters in Augusta and in his free time enjoyed scuba diving in the Florida waters.
In the mid-1970s, he moved to Grant, Neb., and worked with his father, Roger and brother, Mark at Wendell’s Fertilizer and Wendell’s Irrigation businesses. In the mid-1980s, Terry purchased Wendell’s Fertilizer and expanded the business to additional local locations.
In 1980, he married Christy Kraus. Christy worked in the Fertilizer business office. Together they had two children and were married for 20 years. Terry loved to mix it up with the locals on the tennis court, enjoyed golf and the mountains to snow ski. He continued his love of flying which rubbed off on his father who then took up flying, too. Most of all he loved his children.
In 1998, he sold the fertilizer business to Cenex and moved on to his next adventure, farming in Colby, Kan. He bought farm land in the Colby area in 1998 to start a farming operation from scratch. He put his agricultural experience to work and raised dryland corn, small grains and sunflowers.
While in Colby he served several years on the board of the Citizen Medical Center Hospital. Terry enjoyed learning about new and alternative ways of farming and several times traveled in and outside of the U.S. with farming practices groups.
In 2011 Terry decided to do his version of retirement. He sold his farm and bought property in Colorado and Arizona. He spent time in Arizona and traveling the country chasing his love of small airplanes, but he found that there was more he wanted to do in life.
After years of talking about Alabama and farming in the “black belt” area, he headed to the southwest central part of Alabama. He had flown over it many times back in the early 1970s, and the seed was probably planted then. In 2012, he started buying land south of Demopolis, Ala., that was a mixture of cattle pasture, catfish ponds and woods. He bought cows and bulls to run for a couple of years while he worked to remove the cedar, pines and other trees. With many of the trees removed and the cat fish ponds filled, the cattle went down the road and corn farming began in earnest.
In his short time there, he had created a large scale farming operation. Then disaster struck. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer the summer of 2018. He married a local woman, Jan Luther, and together they fought the cancer fight, chemo and all. It was a battle he could not win and we lost him on Dec. 23, 2019, at Grandview Medical hospital in Birmingham, Ala. Terry Michael Wendell lived his life as though there would be no tomorrow and often was heard saying that “today is the beginning of the rest of my life.”
He is survived by his wife, Jan Luther Wendell of Faunsdale, Ala.; his children, Carmel Micala Wendell (John) of Omaha, Neb., and Tanner Wendell (Kate) of Centennial, Colo.; his siblings, Mark D. Wendell (Barbara) of Grant, Neb., Ann M. Wendell (Michael Maiman) of Sonora, Calif., Jack A. Wendell of Brewster, Neb., and Candy K. Powell of Houston; four grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and lots of cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, L. Roger Wendell and Maxine D. Smith Wendell.
Memorials/donations in Terry’s name can be made to the First Congregational Church of Grant or charity of your choice.
Please send condolences for the family to Ann Wendell at farmall7171@gmail.com and call 650-642-5072 if there are weather concerns.