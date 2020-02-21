LINCOLN — Thane Leroy Darby, 81, of Pleasanton died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Lincoln.
A reception for family and friends will be 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Hall, 120 W. Cedar in Pleasanton. Light refreshments will follow.
——
Thane was born Feb. 13, 1939, on the family farm north of Pleasanton.
He graduated from Pleasanton High in 1956. He enlisted in the Navy in August 1956 and served on the USS Platte until January 1960. After he completed his service in the Navy, he worked for Hand Well Co. in Pleasanton, Coffelt Sign Co. in Emporia, Kan., and various real estate companies in Emporia.
In 1975, Thane moved to Fort Collins, Colo., and purchased a maternity wear and uniform retailer, the Kangaroo’s Pouch. He eventually moved the store to Emporia. Thane continued his work selling medical uniforms traveling across the states of Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. After retiring he focused all of his energy on his true passion — horses.
Thane loved the mountains, spending many elk hunting seasons with his friends in Colorado and eventually sharing this love of hunting with his two sons, many nephews, and friends in the mountains of Wyoming.
Thane is survived by his children, Karl Darby (Angie) of St. Ignatius, Mont., Marla Covey (Doug) of Boise, Idaho, Luke Darby (Jennifer) of Dacono, Colo., and Laura Berger (John) of Longmont, Colo.; sisters, Sharon DeNeui (Doug) of Pleasanton and Linda Bauer of Kearney; the mothers of his children, Carolynn Nellis and Marla Darby; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Thane was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Alma Darby; and brothers-in-law, Darrel Kohlscheen and Dean Bauer.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Thane’s memory to the Pleasanton Fire Department-Building Fund, PO Box 127, Pleasanton, NE 68866.