KEARNEY — Theodore E. Allwardt Sr., 85, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. James DeLoach officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
There will be no visitation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested, in lieu of flowers, to Zion Lutheran Church and earmarked “Ted’s Missions.” His family will see to their distribution.
