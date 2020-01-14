AXTELL — Theresa Ann Bernstrauch, 57, of Axtell died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home of COPD.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with the family present 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Theresa was born Sept. 20, 1962, at Alma to Norman Klein Sr. and Christina (Barnes) Klein.
On March 2, 1979, Theresa married Richard Bernstrauch at the courthouse at Norton, Kan.
Survivors include her husband of Axtell; her three children, Billy Bernstrauch of Holdrege, Becky Bernstrauch of Axtell, and Nathan Bernstrauch of Holdrege; sisters, Sandra Taylor of Bloomington and Cindy Klein of Holdrege; brothers, Terry Klein of Kearney, Stephen Klein of Holdrege and Donnie Klein of Holdrege; and four grandchildren.