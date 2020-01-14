AXTELL — Theresa Ann Bernstrauch, 57, of Axtell died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home of COPD.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with the family present 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Theresa was born Sept. 20, 1962, at Alma to Norman Klein Sr. and Christina (Barnes) Klein.

On March 2, 1979, Theresa married Richard Bernstrauch at the courthouse at Norton, Kan.

Survivors include her husband of Axtell; her three children, Billy Bernstrauch of Holdrege, Becky Bernstrauch of Axtell, and Nathan Bernstrauch of Holdrege; sisters, Sandra Taylor of Bloomington and Cindy Klein of Holdrege; brothers, Terry Klein of Kearney, Stephen Klein of Holdrege and Donnie Klein of Holdrege; and four grandchildren.

To send flowers to the family of Theresa Bernstrauch, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for daily Kearney Hub obituary notices

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington St
Holdrege, NE 68949
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Visitation begins.
Jan 15
Family Greeting
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington St
Holdrege, NE 68949
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Family Greeting begins.
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
10:30AM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
1419 East Avenue
Holdrege, NE 68949
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Funeral Service begins.

Tags