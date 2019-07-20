RAVENNA — Thomas Glenn Benner, 80, of Miller died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
A gathering for family and friends will be at 3 p.m. Monday at the Miller Community Hall.
There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
He passed away at 6:50 a.m. Friday.
Thomas was born March 14, 1939, in Mullen to Lyle and Sarah Benner. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea as a tank mechanic. He worked in the heating and air-conditioning field most of his life.
He is survived by two daughters, Deb (Terry) Hansen of Miller and Darnise (Wayne) Wriggelsworth of Michigan; a sister, Lila Maresh of Miller; a brother, Bob Benner of Mullen; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Benner; and two brothers, James and Charles.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
