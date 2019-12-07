LINCOLN — Tillie Artz, 99, of Lincoln died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
Graveside services were Monday at Alma Cemetery.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln was in charge of arrangements.
——
She was born Oct. 6, 1920, the youngest of 14 children to Charles and Mary (Koziel) Augustine in Primrose. She attended school in Boone and Greeley counties.
She married Delmar “Pete” Artz on March 21, 1936. They lived and farmed in Harlan County until 1983 when they moved to Alma. Tillie also worked as a cook at the Huntley Public School for five years and at the Harlan County Hospital for 4½ years.
She is survived by four daughters, Joan O’Brien of Lincoln, Sharon (Ross) Jones of Sun City West, Ariz., Mary (Donald) Ulmer of Lincoln and Marcia (Roger) Gerdes of Bella Vista, Ark.; three granddaughters, Lori (Ted) Strnot, Cynthia Jones and Kimberly (John) Bussey; two stepgrandsons, Dennis and David Jones and their families; one great-granddaughter, Jordan Bussey; two sisters-in-law, Lela (John) Dier of Holdrege and Barbara Artz of Minden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete in 1984; her parents; nine brothers; and four sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for a later designation.