OMAHA — Timmy D. Simpkins, 58, of Kearney died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha as a result of heart complications.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
——
The family requests casual attire for Monday’s service.
Timmy Dean Simpkins was born Dec. 9, 1960, in York to Eugene and Twyla (Pinneo) Simpkins.
He graduated from Kearney High School in 1979. He grew up in the family store and then was a partner at ENT.
The past few years, he had been in Republican City running the Outcast Bar and Grill, and making many close friends.
He enjoyed outdoor sports and recreation, especially golf, hunting and fishing. He also loved Husker football.
He will be missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Eugene and Twyla Simpkins; two brothers, Gene Simpkins and his wife Julie and family of Kearney, and Dale Simpkins and family of Broad Bent, Ore.; three sisters, Lila Simpkins and family in Bellevue, Kathy Shearer and her husband Mike and family of Kearney, and Jenny Deboer and her son of Kearney. He also is survived by his good friends, Trevor M. and John H.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; brother, Gary Lynn; uncle, Virgel Pinneo; and aunt, Beverly Ratcliff.
Memorials are suggested to the Republican City Fire Department.
