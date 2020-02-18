KEARNEY — Timothy L. Alford, 73, of Kearney died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating. Interment will be at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date.
The family will be present one hour before services at the church.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences or personal reflections may be shared online at www.osrfh.com .