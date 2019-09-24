ELM CREEK — Toby Spaulding, 39, of Holdrege died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident south of Elm Creek in northern Phelps County.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
