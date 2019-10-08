ELM CREEK — Toby Valleau Spaulding, 39, of Holdrege died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident south of Elm Creek in northern Phelps County.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. Private family inurnment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery near Holdrege.
There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family has chosen cremation.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Aug. 8, 1980, in Holdrege to Gary V. and Wanda (Jackson) Spaulding.
On Nov. 1, 2004, he married Karen A. Forsburg. She died Sept. 22, 2010.
Survivors include his mother, Wanda M. Reed of rural Wilcox; sisters, Terri A. Bach of Alma, Lisa Stoddard of Axtell and Amburr Skiles of Holdrege; brother, Alan D. Loschen of Wilcox; grandmother, Vera Jackson of Franklin; stepsister, Shawna DeMars of Manley; and stepbrother, Brad J. Reed of rural Elm Creek.