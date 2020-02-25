Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS LIKELY. NORTHERLY WINDS WILL ALSO INCREASE ACROSS THE AREA TODAY, WITH WIND GUSTS TO 40 MPH THIS AFTERNOON RESULTING IN BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY. THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE IN SPOTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&