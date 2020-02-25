TUCSON, Ariz. — Todd N. Williams, 65, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Kearney, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Tucson after a lengthy illness.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fellowship Bible Church in Tucson.
Todd was born in Arapahoe, Neb., on March 10, 1954, the youngest of eight children, to Bede F. and Marie (Bratt) Williams.
In 1961, the family moved to Kearney where his parents built, owned and operated Unimart Thrift Center, now Family Fresh Market.
Todd attended St. James Elementary, Kearney Catholic High and Kearney High, graduating in 1972.
After relocating to Tucson, he married Christina (Tina) Quiroga in 1982. They were married 30 years and had three sons.
Todd started a construction business specializing in finish carpentry, home and commercial remodeling, and stained-glass artwork. He custom designed and built their family home.
Todd is survived by his ex-wife; son, Colin of Tucson; son, Ryan and wife Jamie and their daughter Annaliese of Aurora, Colo.; and son, Sam and wife Lizzy of Las Vegas; sister, Suzanne and husband William Ward of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brother, Gregory and wife Nancy of Sedona, Ariz.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant siblings and older siblings Ron, Janet and Hugh.
Memorials are suggested to the church at 6700 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710.