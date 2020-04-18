LINCOLN — Thomas Edward “Tom” Fetherston, 86, formerly of Anselmo, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Lincoln.
Due to current social restrictions, services will take place at a later date. As we cannot meet now to celebrate Tom’s life, please say a prayer on his behalf.
Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
Tom was born on July 28, 1933, to William and Evelyn (Schlund) Fetherston in Dunning.
He married Delores Dickey at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church on Feb. 20, 1960. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughter, Shelley Wilson of Lincoln; brother, Gene Dickey of Cozad; sisters, Wanda Nielsen of Valentine and Marie Dickey of Omaha; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.