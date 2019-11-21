MULLEN — Thomas “Tom” LeRoy Prentice, 93, of Mullen died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Mullen.
Services will be at 11 a.m. MST Monday at Sandhills Community Bible Church at Mullen with the Rev. Bob Teters officiating. Burial will be at Cedarview Cemetery at Mullen with military honors.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Mullen Funeral Home.
He was born Oct. 3, 1926, at the Prentice homestead near Mullen to Robert and Elsie Prentice.
On May 1, 1951, he married Esther Standlea at Halsey. She died Nov. 14, 2002.
Survivors include his children, Alice Springer and Ann Marie Shinn, both of Dunning, and Barbara Gillett and LeRoy Prentice, both of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; brother, Robert Prentice of Mullen; sisters, Evelyn Prentice of Oregon, Myra Fackler of Wellfleet and Mildred Szwanek of Mullen; and 12 great-grandchildren.