OMAHA — Thomas C. “Tom” Wojtalewicz, 68, of Ravenna, formerly of Ashton, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City with the Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski and Deacon Randy Lewandowski officiating. Cremation will follow. Private family burial will be at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton.
Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church, with rosary at 9:45 a.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
He was born June 11, 1951, at Loup City to Clarence L. and Lillian K. (Dzingle) Wojtalewicz.
Survivors include his siblings, Ira Wojtalewicz of Columbus, Ga., Raphael Wojtalewicz of Sapulpa, Okla., Lawrence Wojtalewicz of Grand Island, Cynthia Wojtalewicz Carkoski of Loup City, Michael Wojtalewicz of Omaha, Alan Wojtalewicz of Torrance, Calif., and Celeste Wojtalewicz of Winter Park, Fla.