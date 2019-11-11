KEARNEY — Anthony L. “Tony” Turner, 34, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church with the Rev. Drs. Michelle Holley Carlson and Rick Carlson officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.