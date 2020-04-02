KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tyler Quinn Christensen, 41, of Roeland, Kan., died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.
A memorial book signing and celebration of life service will be in Holdrege at a later date. If you would like to receive notice when memorial plans are scheduled, please email Jenae at battgirl17@gmail.com.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle, godfather and friend.
He was born on March 10, 1979, in Alma, and raised in Orleans. He attended Orleans Public Schools and then the consolidated school system at Southern Valley Schools in rural Oxford. He was a member of the swim team, baseball team and basketball team as well as 4-H, Future Problem Solvers and Mansion Builders. Tyler studied computer systems and programming at Hastings College in Hastings, and DeVry University in Denver.
The greatest point of pride in Tyler’s life was working for Apple for 11 years. In his role as senior adviser, he resolved high-level issues that could not be handled by front-line technical support. He also spent several months working as an Apple Care specialist at the Apple Store in the Rosedale Mall in Roseville, Minn., where he made many close friends. On at least one occasion, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook personally recognized his work.
Tyler moved from Hastings to Annapolis, M.D., to live and work with his brother, John, and a group of people who became lifelong friends. Tyler went on to live in Boulder, Colo., and Denver; Holdrege, Neb.; St. Paul, Minn.; and Roeland Park. Tyler’s beloved cat, Cypher, adopted him in Denver. Cypher was a loving comfort to Tyler, learning to adjust his snuggle positions to fit Tyler’s changing physical needs.
Tyler pursued several passions, including cooking, gaming, fishing, hunting, camping and hiking. Tyler had a thirst for knowledge, with special interests in history and current world events. He loved a variety of music, comedy, cars (especially his Jeep Wrangler), airplanes and spacecraft.
One of Tyler’s strongest characteristics was making friends. He could talk with anyone about anything. Tyler’s casual encounters with neighbors, coworkers and people he met in the world often lead to genuine relationships.
Tyler suffered from Crohn’s Disease from age 16 and was diagnosed with cancer in March 2018. He rarely let his health issues slow him down, impact his spirit or keep him from connecting with the people he loved. Last August, he gathered his six best friends from across the country for a concert in Denver so that they could spend time together.
Tyler is survived by his mother, Debra (Quinn) Sindt and stepfather, Rex Sindt of Holdrege; stepmother, Diane (Roeder) Christensen of Orleans; sister, Jenae Batt and her husband, Matthew of St. Paul; brother, John Christensen and his wife, Sooki of Roeland Park; stepsiblings, Rex’s daughters: Bridgette Ohrt and Katie Sindt, both of Holdrege; Diane’s children: Katy Shaw and her husband, Jay, of Orleans and Jesse Gardner of Long Island, Kan.; nephews and nieces, Wyatt, Marshall, Eden and Grace Christensen; nephew and godson, Emory Batt; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and special friends, including Dave and Tai Webb.
Tyler was preceded in death by his father, Lee Christensen; his much-loved grandparents, George and Carol Ann (Hosier) Quinn and Raymond and LaVerne (Borges) Christensen; uncles, Earl Christensen and LeRoy Keezer; and cousin, Kevin Keezer.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has given their love, prayers and support to Tyler, with special recognition for the team at Apple and the caregivers at Regions Hospital, Mayo Clinic and University of Kansas Medical Center who showed amazing grace, mercy, love and support for Tyler.
Memorial gifts will be given to fund scholarships to Space Camp and can be directed to U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation; One Tranquility Base; Huntsville, AL 35805; or online at https://gospaceeducation.org/memorial-scholarships/tyler-chistensen.
