KEARNEY — Ursula R. Bernard, 95, of Kearney died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at WEL-Life in Kearney.
In consideration of the concern of the COVID-19 virus and the related mandate issued by the government, a private family graveside service will be at St. Patrick Calvary Cemetery in McCook.
Memorials and cards may be sent to the family care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.
Memorials are suggested to Tabitha Hospice or WEL-Life Assisted Living.
