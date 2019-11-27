GOTHENBURG — Verda Maxine (Replogle) Gibbens, 85, of Gothenburg, formerly of Cozad, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gothenburg with the Rev. Jeff Cottingham officiating. Private burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Taylor to Harry “Bud” and Margaret Replogle.
On July 17, 1960, she married Arlen Gibbens in Sargent.
Survivors include her husband; children, Tom Gibbens and Pam Laird, both of Cozad, Tim Gibbens of Gothenburg and Jennifer Poggendorf of Kearney; sister, Melvina Mattley of Kearney; and eight grandchildren.