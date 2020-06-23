MISSOULA VALLEY, Mont. — Verna M. Andersen, 92, formerly of Shelton, Neb., died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at The Auberge at Missoula Valley in Montana.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River with the Rev. Carla Gunn officiating.
Burial will follow in the Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the start of the service.
——
Verna was born on Sept. 11, 1927, in Holdrege, Neb., to Leonard and Lenora (McRoberts) Masters. She grew up in California, receiving her education there and graduating from Whittier High School with the Class of 1945. She moved back to Nebraska in 1947.
Upon moving back to Nebraska, she married Raymond Andersen on Sept. 3, 1947, in Kearney, Neb., after which the couple lived in Shelton where Verna helped Ray on the farm. They were blessed with three children: Roger, Ted and Nancy.
Verna was a member of the United Methodist Church in Shelton, the Rebekah Lodge, American Legion Auxiliary, Historical Society, and the United Methodist Women of the church. Her hobbies included bowling, golfing and reading.
Survivors include her sons, Roger (Pam) Andersen of Gardner, Kan., and Ted (Barb) Andersen of Lincoln, Neb.; daughter, Nancy (Darrell) Lewis of Missoula; seven grandchildren and five-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Andersen; brothers, Norman, Dennis, Raymond, and Don Masters; and sister, Lois Hawley.
Memorials are suggested to the Historical Society and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Visit www.apfelfuneralhome.com to leave condolences online.