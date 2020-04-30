NORTH PLATTE — Violet “Vi” L. Eggleston, 92, of Oconto died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
A family graveside service and burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at Oconto Cemetery with the Rev. Ryan Findley officiating.
A register book may be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Vi was born Sept. 14, 1927, to Clifford and Leota (Flint) Martin on Walker Hill.
On Dec. 31, 1947, Vi married Keith Eggleston in Oconto. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Glenda Thomas of Cozad; son, Dennis Eggleston of Oconto; brother, Roger Martin of Eddyville; sisters, Bonnie Eggleston of Oconto and Darlene Forster of Smithfield; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.