KEARNEY — Viola J. “Vi” Kemplin, 74, of Kearney died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. John’s Good Samaritan Center.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Minden Cemetery with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Jan. 30, 1945, in Lewellen to Vernard and Grace (Starkey) Kemplin.
Survivors include her sons, Doug Conarro of West Jordan, Utah, Darrell Conarro of Rice, Minn.; sisters, Erma Sadler of Kearney and Catharine Hickman and Nellie Anderson, both of Minden; brother, George Kemplin of Centralia, Wash.; one granddaughter; and two stepgrandchildren.