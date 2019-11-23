HASTINGS — Vicki Lynn Johnson McLeod, 57, of Hastings died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at All Saints Chapel in Good Samaritan Society in Hastings. A potluck luncheon will follow.
DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is in charge of arrangements.
Vicki Lynn Johnson McLeod was born on Oct. 19, 1962, in Red Cloud, the daughter of Donald “Donnie” and Charlene Johnson. She attended school in Red Cloud. As a child, she enjoyed being on the farm with her father. When she became of age, she swore it was her friends who wrecked her vehicles.
Vicki married Michael McLeod on Sept. 14, 1991. She was Michael’s sweetheart from the day he met her.
Her greatest reward was working with the developmentally disabled at MNIS in Hastings. Vicki was a very caring person who found joy in helping others. She earned the nickname “Trick” by playing pranks on those she loved dearly.
Spooner was her loyal and loving four-legged companion of 22 years. How Vic loved that dog! Vicki had an infectious laugh that touched your heart. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, poker runs, and when she was behind the wheel of her ’67 Chevy Chevelle racing against others, her soul was on fire! Vicki had the greenest green thumb of all her family and friends.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Michael McLeod of Hastings; daughters, Jen Danehey of Omaha and Jessica Danehey of Red Cloud; grandchildren, Keegan Danehey, Shaelee Minnick, Kaelee Minnick and Billie Danehey; and sister, Michelle “Mickey” Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandsons, Colby Minnick and Colt Minnick; father-in-law, Smokey McLeod; sister-in-law, Jamie McLeod; and her fur baby, Spooner.
Memorials may be directed to Michael McLeod for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.