MINDEN — Viola Johnson Eckhoff, 95, of Minden died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Bethany Home Chapel with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating. Interment will follow services at Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the chapel. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was born April 22, 1924, in Hastings to Charles and Lelia Anderson.
On June 16, 1946, she married Harold Lewis Johnson. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include daughters Patty Hoffman of Ankeny, Iowa, and Carol Bontz of Minden; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.